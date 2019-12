Kobe King scored a career-high 24 points and Wisconsin beat Indiana 84-64 on Saturday, handing the Hoosiers their first loss.

Wisconsin, which snapped a three-game losing skid, built a 20-point halftime lead and stretched it to 30 with 12:09 to play.

The Badgers shot 63% percent from the field and made six 3-pointers with just one turnover before halftime. King had 17 points in the first half and finished 10-of-15 shooting for the afternoon.