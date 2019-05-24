Kornack claims shot put national title, Cooper finishes second in the decathlon

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire track and field teams had another strong day at the 2019 NCAA Division III National Championships, as David Kornack (Sr. – Edgar, WI) took home the shot put title and Dylan Cooper (Jr. – Holmen, WI) was the national runner-up in the decathlon.

Kornack set a new stadium record with a toss of 19.32m (63-4.75) and won the event by nearly five feet while Cooper's 7,251 points made him the fifth best performer in meet history and the seventh best in NCAA Division III history.

Fellow Blugold Abrahm Schroedl (So. – DeForest, WI) also earned a spot on the podium with a 5th place finish in the decathlon (6.837 points) while Jordan Lacey (So. – Greenville, WI/St. Mary Central) just missed the podium with a ninth place finish (6,617 points) for the sophomore.

The Blugold women also had another All-American as Megan Wallace (So. – Burlington, WI) took third place in the heptathlon with 4,876 points. Wallace was second in the shot put (11.37m, 37-3.75) and third in the javelin (36.20m, 118-9).

In the men's 800m prelims, Kyler Lueck (Jr. Germantown, WI/WI Lutheran) turned in the fastest time (1:51.16) and advanced to Saturday's final.

Also competing on Friday were KJ Munn – Jr. – Bayport, MN/St. Croix Prep) and Brandon Christnovich (Sr. – Holmen, WI) who finished 11th and 12th in the 400m, clocking in at 48.39 and 48.47, respectively. Erica Oawster (Sr. – Lino Lakes, MN/Centennial) also took 13th in the shot put with a mark of 13.20m (43.3.75). Lizz Ottusch (Sr. – Delafield, WI/Kettle Moraine) and Bailey Waldhauser (So. – Loyal, WI) finished 13th (1.64m, 5-4.5) and 16th (1.61m, 5-3.25) in the high jump.

Several Blugolds will compete on the final day of the meet on Saturday. Morgan Marek (Sr. – Muskego, WI) will compete in the 1500m finals after entering the meet seeded 15th. The senior made the finals with a 9th place finish in Thursday's prelims. Tommie Brenner (Sr. – Reedsburg, WI) will also compete in the 110 hurdles and is seeded 15th.

In the men's 1500 finals, Lueck (seeded 2nd) and Patrick Treacy (Sr. – Fall Creek, WI/Eau Claire Memorial) (seeded 4th) will compete while Darin Lau (Sr. - Eau Claire, Wis./Immanuel Lutheran) (seeded 6th) will compete in the 5K.

The men's 4x400 team of Hunter Henk (Jr. – Beldenville, WI/River Falls), KJ Munn – Jr. – Bayport, MN/St. Croix Prep), Arik Skifstad (Fr. – Eau Claire, WI/North), Brandon Christnovich (Sr. – Holmen, WI) will finish the meet and are seeded eighth in the event.

The Blugold men are currently in first place with 34 points with MIT following with 22 and John Carroll with 13. On the women's side, the Blugolds are third with 16 points while Johns Hopkins is second (19) and Washington-St. Louis first (27).