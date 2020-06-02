LaBuda thinks Stanley has the skills to succeed in the NFL

When Nate Stanley was drafted in April, by his side when he was waiting to be picked was his family and his high school coach at Menomonie, Joe LaBuda.

Stanley was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.

Before his days playing college football at Iowa as a three year starter, Stanley was a three sport standout for the Mustangs.

With his work ethic, Joe LaBuda thinks that Stanley has the all the tools to be a successful quarterback at the professional level.

"When you look at his Wonderlic score for the draft, there has only been 16 players in the history of the NFL Draft to score higher than he did. The intelligent factor is really going to help him a lot in the NFL.

He obviously has the size to go with it and because of his work ethic and what he can do, he will end up being a success in the NFL. Is it going to be instant? No way. It's not something you are going to jump in and become the guy, but the way he works at things I think he will eventually work his way into being a quarterback in the NFL."

Stanley should have a good shot competing for the backup of third spring spot on the depth chart, backup Sean Mannion has only two career starts and Jake Browning has yet to play a snap in the NFL.

Labuda says he is a lifelong Packers fan, but will have no problem supporting the purple and gold when Stanley is wearing their jersey.