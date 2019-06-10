Logano edges Kurt Busch, Truex in overtime

Logano won his second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, holding off Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in overtime.

Logano was trying to hold on to a dwindling lead over Truex and Busch with five laps remaining, but around that time, Erik Jones went onto the grass, bringing out the caution flag that forced overtime. Logano and Truex were up front on the restart, along with Kurt and Kyle Busch, and Logano pulled ahead and held on.

It was the fifth victory of the season for Team Penske and the third in a row for Ford at Michigan International Speedway. This was the 100th race at Michigan for NASCAR's top series.

