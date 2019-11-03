Lorenzo Cain wins first Gold Glove award

Votes cast by managers and coaches across Major League Baseball, along with statistical performances by each finalist, led to Cain being named the 2019 National League center field winner. He was selected over two other finalists: the Nationals' Victor Robles, and the Cardinals' Harrison Bader.

Cain had 20 defensive runs saved during the 2019 season. Some of those included a number of highlight-reel home run stealing catches.

Cain becomes the first Brewers player to win a Gold Glove since Carlos Gomez earned one in 2013 for his play in center field.

Winning the Gold Glove means Cain could win the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award, given to the best defensive player in each league from the nine Gold Glove winners. An online fan vote will help determine this honor. Votes can be cast through Thursday, November 7, with the winner announced November 8.