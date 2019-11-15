McDonell names Mallek as new Athletic Director

President Molly Bushman is pleased to announce the hiring of Ms. Emily Mallek as the new MACS Athletic Director.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Emily Mallek to our team. MACS has a proud tradition of excellence and student engagement in our athletic programs. Ms. Mallek’s strengths in education and athletics are enhanced by her Catholic faith and values. I am confident that she will be an excellent leader and example to our coaches and student-athletes.

Finally, we thank Mr. Chad Bormann for his generous service as interim A.D.” said President Molly Bushman.

Most recently, Ms. Mallek served as Athletic Director for a Catholic high school in Milwaukee. She states, “My goal as the athletic director is to promote education-based athletics and activities through an atmosphere of learning that will help create leaders not only on the field or stage, but also in the classroom and in the community.”

Ms. Mallek received her Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and her Masters of Education in Sports Management from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. As a student-athlete in both high school and college, Ms. Mallek values the life lessons interscholastic athletics and activities provided as an extension of the classroom. “As Athletic Director, I am excited to support the MACS community and to continue to provide a competitive athletic environment that empowers and inspires student-athletes to use their talents to the fullest in a strong, Catholic environment that promotes academics, competitive success, teamwork, leadership, service and sportsmanship.”