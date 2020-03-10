Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball making 3rd straight trip to state

The Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball team hope the third time is the charm as the Mustangs make their 3rd straight trip to the WIAA state tournament.

Melrose-Mindoro finished as state runner-up to La Crosse Aquinas the past two seasons. The Mustangs captured the Large Division of the Dairyland Conference this season and rolled through the post-season an 82-40 victory over Unity in the Colfax Sectional final to earn another trip to Resch Center and a match-up with Mishicot.

Mustangs senior forward Mesa Byom says, "Definitely a lot of work, a lot of us girls put in a lot of time, we always have. Ever since we've been four years old we've been playing basketball, so for us to accomplish goal is amazing. Now there are a lot of good teams we're going to play but we know we're right there with them and we can do it too so we're just really excited to play them."