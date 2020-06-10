NASCAR bans display of the Confederate flag at its events and properties

NASCAR has banned the display of Confederate flag at it's events.

Earlier this week, Bubba Wallace, the lone black driver in the sport, called for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag. It's part of a growing movement inside the sport to promote racial diversity. Wallace says there's no place for the flag. The series in 2015 asked fans to "refrain from displaying" the flag at its facilities and events.

NASCAR released the following statement on Wednesday:

The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sports special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.