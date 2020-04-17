NFL to hold practice remote draft on Monday

The NFL will hold a practice remote draft on Monday, three days before the real thing is done in the same way. Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said Friday morning that the mock draft will be Monday. He didn't provide any details on the proceedings, other than what the Lions will be part of. Commissioner Roger Goodell in March ordered all team facilities closed, and later required club personnel to conduct the draft from their homes. Because of the reliance on free-flowing communication, the league decided to stage a mock draft to ensure that the proceedings next Thursday, Friday and Saturday would go smoothly.

