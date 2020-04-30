Nate Stanley prepares for the NFL

Menomonie's Nate Stanley's football journey started with playing for the Mustangs, then heading to Iowa as a three year starter and his latest chapter, as quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings after being selected in the 7th round.

"It is extremely exciting to one, just continue my career, but also to be so close to home. It's a great opportunity, especially that my parents can come to every single home game and I know I have a lot of support really close. It's very special for me to be this close to home and just excited to get going once we are allowed to."

That Saturday, waiting to see if he would be drafted, was a long one for Stanley.

"Very emotional, very stressful, probably one of the longest days I have had in awhile. Probably because I wasn't sure until 10 or 15 minutes before it got announced on TV."

In Minnesota, Stanley will get to work with Kirk Cousins, who had to work his way to being a starter after being selected in the 4th round by Washington,

"He is a great guy and he reached out to me on Sunday congratulating me. I know that he is a very smart player and he battled to get on the field and I can learn from him and try to take away as much as I can from him."

On draft day, Stanley got to share his experience with his legendary high school coach Joe LaBuda.

"He has done so much for me and to be able to share that with him is something that I will never be able to forget. It's something that is really special and I am really just happy he was here to celebrate it with me."

Stanley has enjoyed the outpouring of support he has received since draft day.

"It's been a crazy few days as far as my phone and meetings like that, but I wouldn't have it any other way and just happy I can celebrate with a bunch of people."

And despite growing up in Menomonie, Stanley was neither a Packers or Vikings fan, but a Bears fan. But he says that allegiance is gone now that he is wearing a Vikings uniform.