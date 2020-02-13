Neubert to lead Blugold Women's Lacrosse

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Athletics Director Dan Schumacher has announced the hiring of Aubrianne Hilton Neubert as the head women's lacrosse coach.

"We are excited to welcome Aubri to our staff and her family to the community," said Schumacher. "We are all looking forward to adding women's lacrosse to our department and bringing a new sport to the Chippewa Valley."

Neubert comes to Eau Claire from Michigan where she was the defensive coach for the University of Michigan's women's club lacrosse team. Prior to Michigan, she was the head coach at Truman State University in Missouri.

Neubert was a four-year starter at Brigham Young University and also served as an assistant coach for two seasons following her graduation with a degree in Elementary Education.

"Thank you Chancellor Schmidt, Vice Chancellor Colom and to the search committee for giving me this opportunity," said Neubert. "I'm excited to get started and be a part of the Blugold Family."

Neubert and her husband, Jonathan, have two daughters, Emma (5) and Sarah (20 months).