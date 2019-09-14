No. 19 Iowa rallies to beat Iowa State, 18-17

Nate Stanley threw for 201 yards and ran for a score, and No. 19 Iowa made a big fourth-down stop late in the game, allowing the Hawkeyes to beat Iowa State 18-17 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win over the Cyclones.

Keith Duncan kicked four field goals for the Hawkeyes (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who also improved to 4-0 against Iowa State coach Matt Campbell in a game delayed nearly 3 hours because of lightning.

Trailing 18-17 in the closing minutes, Iowa State drove to the Iowa 34 before a false start, a slip by quarterback Brock Purdy and an incompletion brought up fourth-and-13. The Cyclones went for it and, after offsetting penalties led to a do-over, Purdy overthrew Deshaunte Jones near the end zone.

The Cyclones appeared to get another chance when they forced a quick Iowa punt. But the ball hit Datrone Young in the back and Iowa's Devonte Young recovered it, sealing the win for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa State (1-1) opened the scoring on a 51-yard double pass from Purdy to Jones -- a converted prep quarterback -- to La'Michael Pettway midway through the first quarter.

The Cyclones then moved ahead 14-6 just 57 seconds into the second half on a 73-yard strike from Purdy to Tarique Milton, who breezed past Iowa's banged-up secondary.

Iowa's defense stiffened, and Stanley's 1-yard touchdown plunge gave the Hawkeyes a 15-14 lead with 12:10 left. Connor Assalley's 26-yard field goal gave Iowa State the lead back with 7:46 to go, but Duncan answered from 39 yards with 4:51 left with what proved to be the game-winning kick.

Purdy finished with 276 yards passing and a touchdown for the Cyclones.