No. 2 Ohio State rallies to beat No. 10 Wisconsin for 3rd straight Big Ten title

Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes and J.K. Dobbins ran for 172 yards and another score to help No. 2 Ohio State rally for a 34-21 victory over No. 10 Wisconsin.

The undefeated Buckeyes won their third straight Big Ten title. Their 19th consecutive win also likely clinches their first playoff spot in three years. Ohio State was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff selection committee last week. Wisconsin led 21-7 at the half but the Buckeyes pitched a second-half shutout and scored the final 27 points.