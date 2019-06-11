North advances to WIAA State Baseball Championship

Eau Claire North will have a chance to win with their second state title after topping Fond du Lac 8-4 in the state semifinals. The Huskies will face Sun Prairie in Thursday's title game.

North baseball top Fond Du Lac in the semifinals at state baseball

After surviving a thrill 15-12 slug-fest with Hamilton in the quarterfinals, North's bats stayed alive as they got an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and added five runs in the third and one more in the fifth.

Sam Stange and Gabe O'Brien led the Huskies with two RBI, while Gabe Richardson, Joe Feck and Joel Zachow also drove in a run each.

North will now face Sun Prairie in the Division One title game which is scheduled for 6:00pm on Thursday.

This will be the Huskies fifth championship appearance, with their lone title coming in 2011.