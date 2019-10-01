North's Dalton Banks commits to Southern Illinois

Eau Claire North's all-time leading basketball scorer Dalton Banks will play his college basketball at Southern Illinois University.

WEAU

The North senior tweeted out Tuesday evening:

"Thank you to everyone that has helped get me to the point that I am at today! I would be nothing without the wonderful people surrounding me in my life. #SalukiNation, I’m ready to work towards something special."

Banks averaged 22.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game this past season earning himself Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year honors and a spot on the AP All-State 3rd team.

He was being recruited by multiple division one teams, but it's Southern Illinois that will get the talented guard.