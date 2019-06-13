North's Stange and Fall Creek's Kline named Players of the Year

Sam Stange of Eau Claire North earned Division 1 Player of the Year honors while Fall Creek's Marcus Kline earned the honors in Division 3. The awards announced by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association on Thursday.

Sam Stange hit .538 while going 7-1 with a 2.38 ERA on the mound for the Huskies. He also was named Boys Hockey Player of the Year in March. His play has helped the Huskies to the State Championship game,

Marcus Kline hit .534 for Crickets and was also 7-1 on the mound with a 1.28 ERA. Kline helped Fall Creek to the Western Cloverbelt title.

Webster's Jack Washburn was named Division 4 Co-Player of the Year with Athens' Sam Coker. Washburn went 12-0 with a 0.13 ERA and helped the Tigers to the Division 4 title.

DISTRICT PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Division 1

North West – Sam Stange – Eau Claire North

South West – Kevin Koelbl – Holmen

Metro – Eric Erato – Sussex Hamilton

North East – Max Wagner – Green Bay Preble

North Central – Donovan Brandl – Wisconsin Rapids

South East – Trey Krause – Burlington

South Central– Nate Stevens – Waunakee

DIVISION 1 STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sam Stange – Eau Claire North .538 7-1 2.03

Division 2

North West – Jace Kressin – Menomonie

South West – Connor Prielipp – Tomah

Metro – Caden Bronkhorst – Waupun

North East – Luke Renard – Wrightstown

North Central – Ben Hampton – West De Pere

South East – Luke Hansel – Union Grove

South Central – Reece Samuel – McFarland

DIVISION 2 STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Connor Prielipp – Tomah 9-2 0.68 .330

Division 3

North West – Marcus Cline – Fall Creek

South West – Gavin Gillitzer – Prairie du Chien

Hunter Vikemyr – Viroqua

Metro – Jake Gessert – Kenosha St. Josephs

North East – Fletcher Dallas – Valders

North Central – Carter Kurki – Iola-Scandinavia

South East – Tyler Brandenburg – Lake Country Lutheran

South Central – Shane Ryan – Markesan

DIVISION 3 STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Marcus Cline – Fall Creek .534 7-1 1.28

Division 4

North West – Jack Washburn – Webster

South West – Grady Gorgen – Mineral Point

Metro – none selected

North East – Trevor Reinhardt – Gibraltar/Washington Island

North Central – Seth Coker – Athens

South East – Justin Swanson – Johnson Creek

South Central – B.J. Konkel – Green Lake/Princeton

DIVISION 4 STATE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Seth Coker – Athens .594 8-1 1.70

Jack Washburn – Webster .529 12-0 0.13

019 WBCA ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAMS

1st TEAM

P – Connor Prielipp – Tomah – Sr. 9-2 0.68

P – Trey Krause – Burlington – Sr. 7-0-2 0.54

P – Ben Hampton – West De Pere – Jr. 9-1 0.99

C – Nate Stevens – Waunakee – Sr. .419

IF – Marcus Cline – Fall Creek – Sr. .534 (All Star Classic Participant)

IF – Seth Coker – Athens – Sr. .594 (All Star Classic Participant)

IF – Max Wagner – Green Bay Preble Jr. .507

IF – Dan Blomgren – Janesville Craig Sr. .419

OF – Sam Stange – Eau Claire North – Sr. .538

OF – Tanner Peterson – Wilmot – Sr. .468 (All Star Classic Participant)

OF – Cory Walker – Beloit Turner – Sr. .467

U – Donovan Brandl – Wis. Rapids – Sr. .457 7-1 1.79 (All Star Classic Participant)

Utility – Jack Washburn – Webster – Sr. .529 12-0 0.13

2nd TEAM

P – Hunter Vikemyr – Viroqua – Sr. 8-0 0.64 (All Star Classic Participant)

P – John Nett – Kimberly – Sr. 8-0-1 1.74

P – Mitchell Woelfle – Janesville Craig – Sr. 10-1 1.00

C – Colin Kalinowski – Oak Creek – Sr. .408

IF – Bailey Banaszynski – Brookfield East – Sr. .415

IF – Owen Washburn – Webster – Soph. .561

IF – Paul Toetz – Greendale – Sr. .473

IF – Tyler Tetzke – Appleton West – Jr. .489

IF – Liam Stumpf – Mineral Point – Soph. .476

OF – Hunter Slaats – Sussex Hamilton – Sr. .425 (All Star Classic Participant)

OF – Dylan Nevar – Wisconsin Dells – Jr. .486

OF – Brady Renfroe – Antigo – Jr. .437

Utility – Eric Erato – Sussex Hamilton – Jr. .405 6-1 1.68

3rd TEAM

P – Jace Kressin – Menomonie – Sr. 4-2-4 1.03 (All Star Classic Participant)

P – Shane Ryan – Markesan – Sr. 12-0 0.90 (All Star Classic Participant)

P – Luke Hansel – Union Grove – Sr. 8-0-1 1.02 (All Star Classic Participant)

C – Zane Schreiner – Rib Lake – Sr. .540 (All Star Classic Participant)

IF – Adam Hill – Wauwatosa East – Sr. .392

IF – Drew Hennessey – Highland – Sr. .519

IF – Xavier Watson – South Milwaukee – Sr. .484

IF – Spencer Hans – Lake Mills – Sr. .471 (All Star Classic Participant)

OF – Gunnar Doyle – Oak Creek – Jr. .453

OF – Zach Boehnlein – Chilton – Sr. .463 (All Star Classic Participant)

OF – Nic Koenig – Howards Grove – Sr. .489

U – Gavin Gillitzer – Prairie du Chien -Sr .384 3-2 1.75(All Star Classic Participant)

HONORABLE MENTION

P – Chris Barnes – Sussex Hamilton – Sr. 10-11.31 (All Star Classic Participant)

P – Tommy Lamb – Grafton – Jr. 6-1-1 1.13

P – Caden Bronkhorst – Waupun – Sr. 9-1 1.83 (All Star Classic Participant)

P – Nevin Wall – Holmen – Sr. 5-0 1.52

P – Joe Stoffel – River Falls – Jr. 6-0 0.83

P – Hunter Rosenbaum – Webster – Sr. 11-0 0.10

P – Jacob Wilde – Waukesha West – Sr. 6-1 1.34 (All Star Classic Participant)

P – Cade Alexander – Medford – Sr. 10-0 1.36(All Star Classic Participant)

P – Ryan Stefiuk – Green Bay Preble – Jr. 2.01

P – Jett Thielke – Bay Port – Sr. 7-2-2 0.50 (All Star Classic Participant)

P – Nick Carpenter – Lake Mills – Sr. 9-0 0.90

P – Sebastian Noskowiak – Antigo – Sr. 7-1 1.79

C – Cooper Schlosser – West Bend East – Sr. .348

C – Ethan Toone – Brookfield East – Sr. .449

C – Trevon Van Egtern – La Crosse Central – Sr. .388 (All Star Classic Participant)

C – Justin Baehler – Mineral Point – Jr. .380

C – Trevor Gustafson – Webster – Sr. .419 (All Star Classic Participant)

C – Tyler Landgraf – Random Lake – Sr. .416

C – Jacob Debruin – Manitowoc Lincoln – Jr. .395

C – B.J. Konkel – Green Lake/Princeton – Jr. .586

IF – Logan Mantz – Slinger – Sr. .528

IF – Brady Marget – Whitefish Bay – Soph. .432

IF – Jacob Berendes – Shullsburg/Benton – Sr. .475 (All Star Classic Participant)

IF – Colton Schraepfer – Pecatonica – Sr. .494 (All Star Classic Participant)

IF – Anthony Pogodzinski – Eau Claire North – Jr. .439

IF – Justin Sedin – Northwestern – Sr. .547 (All Star Classic Participant)

IF – Tyler Brandenburg – Lake Country Luth. – Sr. .525 (All Star Classic Participant)

IF – Reese Dutton – Kenosha Tremper – Sr. .337 (All Star Classic Participant)

IF – T.J. Manteufel – Union Grove – Jr. .382

IF – Carter Hanke – Marathon – Sr. .500

IF – Jaden Werner – Crivitz – Jr. .471

IF – Eric Langseth – Antigo – Sr. .404

IF – Colton Wright – Auburndale – Sr. .509 (All Star Classic Participant)

IF – Noah Miller – Ozaukee – Soph. .492

IF – Luke Renard – Wrightstown – Jr. .529

IF – Fletcher Dallas – Valders – Sr. .439 (All Star Classic Participant)

IF – Joe Hauser – Waunakee – Jr. .386

IF – Reece Samuel – McFarland – Sr. .444

OF – Michael Lippe – Whitefish Bay – Fr. .430

OF – Cade Jahns – Ripon – Sr. .487

OF – Grady Gorgen – Mineral Point – Jr. .456

OF – Kevin Koelbl – Holmen – Sr. .396

OF – Jaden Schwantz – River Falls – Soph. .418

OF – Mitchel Voller – Eau Claire Memorial – Jr. .434

OF – Spenser Kent – Franklin – Sr. .427 (All Star Classic Participant)

OF – Carter Kurki – Iola-Scandinavia – Sr. .412 (All Star Classic Participant)

OF – Brady Franz – Stevens Point – Sr. .385

OF – Zach Kehl – Hustisford-Dodgeland – Jr. .508

OF – Alex Ryan – Lakeside Lutheran – Jr. .452

OF – Spencer Bartel – Sun Prairie – Jr. .344

OF – Jack Krumbach – Madison Memorial – Sr. .377

Utility – Cade Osborn – Eau Claire Regis – Sr. .475 7-1 3.37

Utility – Luke Fox – Catholic Memorial – Jr. .361

Utility – Will Semb – De Pere – Jr. .373

Utility – Nick Smith – Waunakee – Jr. .368 6-0 1.76

Utility – Andrew Newton – Edgewood – Sr. .400

Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association – All-State Academic Team

Requirements:

The head coach must be a member of the WBCA.

The player must be a junior or senior.

The player must receive All-Conference recognition.

The player must have a cumulative 4.00 GPA.

Will Ross – Waunakee

Spencer Hans – Lake Mills

Dane Luebke – Waunakee

Neil Braker – Beaver Dam

Ethan Haefner – Milton

Bailey Blanchard – Clear Lake

Jaden Reisimer – Boyceville

Jack Washburn – Webster

Trevor Gustafson – Webster

Zac Holme – St. Croix Central

Ben Gilbert – Hudson

Joe Edge – Eau Claire Regis

Kaden Kohlhepp – Eau Claire Memorial

Luke Franz – Chippewa Falls

Sam Stange – Eau Claire North

Jarek Nelson - Prairie Farm

Sean Dlugopolski – Dominican

Ben Dreher – Martin Luther

Nathan Ebersol – Whitefish Bay

Dayne Fuiten – Menomonee Falls

Henry Hansen – Menomonee Falls

Tyler Hoover – Racine Lutheran-Prairie

Casey Mir – Menomonee Falls

Jack Perinovic – Menomonee Falls

Lucas Simon – Hartford

Mitch Flannery – Argyle

Isaac Lindsey – Mineral Point

Logan Stauffer – Holmen

Nolan Strang – Shullsburg/Benton

Teagan Kotlowski – Adams Friendship

Lucas Bukowski – NEW Lutheran

Tyler Fayta – Marinette

Grayson Vandenbush – Random Lake

Zach Yuenger – Hustisford/Dodgeland

Jacob Debruin – Manitowoc Lincoln

Michael Alt – Kimberly

Beau Schumacher – Kimberly

Donovan Schultz – Kimberly

Tyler Rukamp – West De Pere

Myles Parker – New London

Parker Nimmer – West De Pere

Sebastian Noskowiak – Antigo

Chase Bonnell – Merrill

Spenser Kent – Franklin

Matt Devinger – Franklin

TJ Manteufel – Union Grove

Matt Friesema – Racine Case

Michael Rozell – Burlington

Anthony Tomaich – St. Francis

Andrew Zakula – Oak Creek

Nic Wohlfiel – Arrowhead

Luke Fox – Catholic Memorial

Miller Wallace – Oconomowoc

James Lane – Waukesha West