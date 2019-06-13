North's Stange and Fall Creek's Kline named Players of the Year

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WEAU) Sam Stange of Eau Claire North earned Division 1 Player of the Year honors while Fall Creek's Marcus Kline earned the honors in Division 3. The awards announced by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association on Thursday.
Sam Stange hit .538 while going 7-1 with a 2.38 ERA on the mound for the Huskies. He also was named Boys Hockey Player of the Year in March. His play has helped the Huskies to the State Championship game,
Marcus Kline hit .534 for Crickets and was also 7-1 on the mound with a 1.28 ERA. Kline helped Fall Creek to the Western Cloverbelt title.
Webster's Jack Washburn was named Division 4 Co-Player of the Year with Athens' Sam Coker. Washburn went 12-0 with a 0.13 ERA and helped the Tigers to the Division 4 title.
DISTRICT PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Division 1
North West – Sam Stange – Eau Claire North
South West – Kevin Koelbl – Holmen
Metro – Eric Erato – Sussex Hamilton
North East – Max Wagner – Green Bay Preble
North Central – Donovan Brandl – Wisconsin Rapids
South East – Trey Krause – Burlington
South Central– Nate Stevens – Waunakee
DIVISION 1 STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sam Stange – Eau Claire North .538 7-1 2.03
Division 2
North West – Jace Kressin – Menomonie
South West – Connor Prielipp – Tomah
Metro – Caden Bronkhorst – Waupun
North East – Luke Renard – Wrightstown
North Central – Ben Hampton – West De Pere
South East – Luke Hansel – Union Grove
South Central – Reece Samuel – McFarland
DIVISION 2 STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Connor Prielipp – Tomah 9-2 0.68 .330
Division 3
North West – Marcus Cline – Fall Creek
South West – Gavin Gillitzer – Prairie du Chien
Hunter Vikemyr – Viroqua
Metro – Jake Gessert – Kenosha St. Josephs
North East – Fletcher Dallas – Valders
North Central – Carter Kurki – Iola-Scandinavia
South East – Tyler Brandenburg – Lake Country Lutheran
South Central – Shane Ryan – Markesan
DIVISION 3 STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Marcus Cline – Fall Creek .534 7-1 1.28
Division 4
North West – Jack Washburn – Webster
South West – Grady Gorgen – Mineral Point
Metro – none selected
North East – Trevor Reinhardt – Gibraltar/Washington Island
North Central – Seth Coker – Athens
South East – Justin Swanson – Johnson Creek
South Central – B.J. Konkel – Green Lake/Princeton
DIVISION 4 STATE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Seth Coker – Athens .594 8-1 1.70
Jack Washburn – Webster .529 12-0 0.13
019 WBCA ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAMS
1st TEAM
P – Connor Prielipp – Tomah – Sr. 9-2 0.68
P – Trey Krause – Burlington – Sr. 7-0-2 0.54
P – Ben Hampton – West De Pere – Jr. 9-1 0.99
C – Nate Stevens – Waunakee – Sr. .419
IF – Marcus Cline – Fall Creek – Sr. .534 (All Star Classic Participant)
IF – Seth Coker – Athens – Sr. .594 (All Star Classic Participant)
IF – Max Wagner – Green Bay Preble Jr. .507
IF – Dan Blomgren – Janesville Craig Sr. .419
OF – Sam Stange – Eau Claire North – Sr. .538
OF – Tanner Peterson – Wilmot – Sr. .468 (All Star Classic Participant)
OF – Cory Walker – Beloit Turner – Sr. .467
U – Donovan Brandl – Wis. Rapids – Sr. .457 7-1 1.79 (All Star Classic Participant)
Utility – Jack Washburn – Webster – Sr. .529 12-0 0.13
2nd TEAM
P – Hunter Vikemyr – Viroqua – Sr. 8-0 0.64 (All Star Classic Participant)
P – John Nett – Kimberly – Sr. 8-0-1 1.74
P – Mitchell Woelfle – Janesville Craig – Sr. 10-1 1.00
C – Colin Kalinowski – Oak Creek – Sr. .408
IF – Bailey Banaszynski – Brookfield East – Sr. .415
IF – Owen Washburn – Webster – Soph. .561
IF – Paul Toetz – Greendale – Sr. .473
IF – Tyler Tetzke – Appleton West – Jr. .489
IF – Liam Stumpf – Mineral Point – Soph. .476
OF – Hunter Slaats – Sussex Hamilton – Sr. .425 (All Star Classic Participant)
OF – Dylan Nevar – Wisconsin Dells – Jr. .486
OF – Brady Renfroe – Antigo – Jr. .437
Utility – Eric Erato – Sussex Hamilton – Jr. .405 6-1 1.68
3rd TEAM
P – Jace Kressin – Menomonie – Sr. 4-2-4 1.03 (All Star Classic Participant)
P – Shane Ryan – Markesan – Sr. 12-0 0.90 (All Star Classic Participant)
P – Luke Hansel – Union Grove – Sr. 8-0-1 1.02 (All Star Classic Participant)
C – Zane Schreiner – Rib Lake – Sr. .540 (All Star Classic Participant)
IF – Adam Hill – Wauwatosa East – Sr. .392
IF – Drew Hennessey – Highland – Sr. .519
IF – Xavier Watson – South Milwaukee – Sr. .484
IF – Spencer Hans – Lake Mills – Sr. .471 (All Star Classic Participant)
OF – Gunnar Doyle – Oak Creek – Jr. .453
OF – Zach Boehnlein – Chilton – Sr. .463 (All Star Classic Participant)
OF – Nic Koenig – Howards Grove – Sr. .489
U – Gavin Gillitzer – Prairie du Chien -Sr .384 3-2 1.75(All Star Classic Participant)
HONORABLE MENTION
P – Chris Barnes – Sussex Hamilton – Sr. 10-11.31 (All Star Classic Participant)
P – Tommy Lamb – Grafton – Jr. 6-1-1 1.13
P – Caden Bronkhorst – Waupun – Sr. 9-1 1.83 (All Star Classic Participant)
P – Nevin Wall – Holmen – Sr. 5-0 1.52
P – Joe Stoffel – River Falls – Jr. 6-0 0.83
P – Hunter Rosenbaum – Webster – Sr. 11-0 0.10
P – Jacob Wilde – Waukesha West – Sr. 6-1 1.34 (All Star Classic Participant)
P – Cade Alexander – Medford – Sr. 10-0 1.36(All Star Classic Participant)
P – Ryan Stefiuk – Green Bay Preble – Jr. 2.01
P – Jett Thielke – Bay Port – Sr. 7-2-2 0.50 (All Star Classic Participant)
P – Nick Carpenter – Lake Mills – Sr. 9-0 0.90
P – Sebastian Noskowiak – Antigo – Sr. 7-1 1.79
C – Cooper Schlosser – West Bend East – Sr. .348
C – Ethan Toone – Brookfield East – Sr. .449
C – Trevon Van Egtern – La Crosse Central – Sr. .388 (All Star Classic Participant)
C – Justin Baehler – Mineral Point – Jr. .380
C – Trevor Gustafson – Webster – Sr. .419 (All Star Classic Participant)
C – Tyler Landgraf – Random Lake – Sr. .416
C – Jacob Debruin – Manitowoc Lincoln – Jr. .395
C – B.J. Konkel – Green Lake/Princeton – Jr. .586
IF – Logan Mantz – Slinger – Sr. .528
IF – Brady Marget – Whitefish Bay – Soph. .432
IF – Jacob Berendes – Shullsburg/Benton – Sr. .475 (All Star Classic Participant)
IF – Colton Schraepfer – Pecatonica – Sr. .494 (All Star Classic Participant)
IF – Anthony Pogodzinski – Eau Claire North – Jr. .439
IF – Justin Sedin – Northwestern – Sr. .547 (All Star Classic Participant)
IF – Tyler Brandenburg – Lake Country Luth. – Sr. .525 (All Star Classic Participant)
IF – Reese Dutton – Kenosha Tremper – Sr. .337 (All Star Classic Participant)
IF – T.J. Manteufel – Union Grove – Jr. .382
IF – Carter Hanke – Marathon – Sr. .500
IF – Jaden Werner – Crivitz – Jr. .471
IF – Eric Langseth – Antigo – Sr. .404
IF – Colton Wright – Auburndale – Sr. .509 (All Star Classic Participant)
IF – Noah Miller – Ozaukee – Soph. .492
IF – Luke Renard – Wrightstown – Jr. .529
IF – Fletcher Dallas – Valders – Sr. .439 (All Star Classic Participant)
IF – Joe Hauser – Waunakee – Jr. .386
IF – Reece Samuel – McFarland – Sr. .444
OF – Michael Lippe – Whitefish Bay – Fr. .430
OF – Cade Jahns – Ripon – Sr. .487
OF – Grady Gorgen – Mineral Point – Jr. .456
OF – Kevin Koelbl – Holmen – Sr. .396
OF – Jaden Schwantz – River Falls – Soph. .418
OF – Mitchel Voller – Eau Claire Memorial – Jr. .434
OF – Spenser Kent – Franklin – Sr. .427 (All Star Classic Participant)
OF – Carter Kurki – Iola-Scandinavia – Sr. .412 (All Star Classic Participant)
OF – Brady Franz – Stevens Point – Sr. .385
OF – Zach Kehl – Hustisford-Dodgeland – Jr. .508
OF – Alex Ryan – Lakeside Lutheran – Jr. .452
OF – Spencer Bartel – Sun Prairie – Jr. .344
OF – Jack Krumbach – Madison Memorial – Sr. .377
Utility – Cade Osborn – Eau Claire Regis – Sr. .475 7-1 3.37
Utility – Luke Fox – Catholic Memorial – Jr. .361
Utility – Will Semb – De Pere – Jr. .373
Utility – Nick Smith – Waunakee – Jr. .368 6-0 1.76
Utility – Andrew Newton – Edgewood – Sr. .400
Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association – All-State Academic Team
Requirements:
The head coach must be a member of the WBCA.
The player must be a junior or senior.
The player must receive All-Conference recognition.
The player must have a cumulative 4.00 GPA.
Will Ross – Waunakee
Spencer Hans – Lake Mills
Dane Luebke – Waunakee
Neil Braker – Beaver Dam
Ethan Haefner – Milton
Bailey Blanchard – Clear Lake
Jaden Reisimer – Boyceville
Jack Washburn – Webster
Trevor Gustafson – Webster
Zac Holme – St. Croix Central
Ben Gilbert – Hudson
Joe Edge – Eau Claire Regis
Kaden Kohlhepp – Eau Claire Memorial
Luke Franz – Chippewa Falls
Sam Stange – Eau Claire North
Jarek Nelson - Prairie Farm
Sean Dlugopolski – Dominican
Ben Dreher – Martin Luther
Nathan Ebersol – Whitefish Bay
Dayne Fuiten – Menomonee Falls
Henry Hansen – Menomonee Falls
Tyler Hoover – Racine Lutheran-Prairie
Casey Mir – Menomonee Falls
Jack Perinovic – Menomonee Falls
Lucas Simon – Hartford
Mitch Flannery – Argyle
Isaac Lindsey – Mineral Point
Logan Stauffer – Holmen
Nolan Strang – Shullsburg/Benton
Teagan Kotlowski – Adams Friendship
Lucas Bukowski – NEW Lutheran
Tyler Fayta – Marinette
Grayson Vandenbush – Random Lake
Zach Yuenger – Hustisford/Dodgeland
Jacob Debruin – Manitowoc Lincoln
Michael Alt – Kimberly
Beau Schumacher – Kimberly
Donovan Schultz – Kimberly
Tyler Rukamp – West De Pere
Myles Parker – New London
Parker Nimmer – West De Pere
Sebastian Noskowiak – Antigo
Chase Bonnell – Merrill
Spenser Kent – Franklin
Matt Devinger – Franklin
TJ Manteufel – Union Grove
Matt Friesema – Racine Case
Michael Rozell – Burlington
Anthony Tomaich – St. Francis
Andrew Zakula – Oak Creek
Nic Wohlfiel – Arrowhead
Luke Fox – Catholic Memorial
Miller Wallace – Oconomowoc
James Lane – Waukesha West