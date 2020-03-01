Ovechkin nets pair of goals as Capitals beat Wild 4-3

Alex Ovechkin scored twice as part of a three-point night and the Washington Capitals ended a four-game road slide by holding off the Minnesota Wild 4-3. Richard Panik and Tom Wilson also scored, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists and Braden Holtby stopped 37 shots for his fourth straight victory. Ryan Donato, Kevin Fiala and Zach Parise scored for the Wild. Alex Stalock made 26 saves, but Minnesota lost for the first time in four games and remains one point out of the second wild card slot in the Western Conference.

