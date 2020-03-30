Packers re-sign running back/return man Tyler Ervin

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed RB Tyler Ervin. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Monday.

Ervin, a 5-foot-10, 192-pound fifth-year player out of San Jose State, played in four regular-season games and both postseason contests for the Packers last season after being claimed off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 3, 2019. He averaged 26.7 yards on six kickoff returns, including a career-long 45-yarder for Green Bay during the regular season, and 9.6 yards on 11 punt returns.

In the postseason, Ervin returned three kickoffs for 41 yards (13.7 avg.) and one punt for 6 yards with three fair catches.

He was originally selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round (No. 119 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Ervin played in 31 regular-season games and two postseason contests for the Texans (2016-18) and Jaguars (2019) while also spending time on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad (2018).