Pacers pull away late to beat Bucks

The Indiana Pacers took advantage of a 10-0 fourth-quarter run to snap a six-game losing streak with a 118-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. T.J. Warren had 35 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points and 13 assists to lead the Pacers. Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game since his girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child. But Milwaukee still made it difficult after methodically trimming a 25-point deficit to four early in the fourth. The Pacers scored 10 straight and the Bucks couldn't get closer than seven as their five-game winning streak ended. Donte DiVincenzo scored 19 for Milwaukee.

