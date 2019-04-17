Packers 2019 schedule released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Green Bay Packers 2019 schedule has now been released. The Pack will open the year on Thursday Night Football against their rival, the Chicago Bears.
Week 1 - Bears (Thursday Night Football)
Week 2 - VIKINGS
Week 3 - BRONCOS
Week 4 - EAGLES (Thursday Night Football)
Week 5 - Cowboys
Week 6 - LIONS (Monday Night Football)
Week 7 - RAIDERS
Week 8 - Chiefs (Sunday Night Football on NBC)
Week 9 - Chargers
Week 10 - PANTHERS
Week 11 - BYE
Week 12 - 49ers
Week 13 - Giants
Week 14 - REDSKINS
Week 15 - BEARS
Week 16 - Vikings (Monday Night Football)
Week 17 - Lions