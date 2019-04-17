Packers 2019 schedule released

Packers logo / (MGN)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Green Bay Packers 2019 schedule has now been released. The Pack will open the year on Thursday Night Football against their rival, the Chicago Bears.

Week 1 - Bears (Thursday Night Football)

Week 2 - VIKINGS

Week 3 - BRONCOS

Week 4 - EAGLES (Thursday Night Football)

Week 5 - Cowboys

Week 6 - LIONS (Monday Night Football)

Week 7 - RAIDERS

Week 8 - Chiefs (Sunday Night Football on NBC)

Week 9 - Chargers

Week 10 - PANTHERS

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 - 49ers

Week 13 - Giants

Week 14 - REDSKINS

Week 15 - BEARS

Week 16 - Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Week 17 - Lions

 