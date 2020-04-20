Packers GM hopes unique draft doesn't limit trade talk

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has made at least one trade on the first day of the NFL draft each of the last two years.

He remains confident the unusual nature of this year's event will still allow for plenty of trade opportunities. It just won't be quite as convenient as usual now that Gutekunst will be working the draft from his home as part of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Packers have the No. 30 overall pick in the draft that starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.

