Packers NFL Draft Day 3 picks

The Green Bay Packers started Saturday with four picks in day three of the NFL Draft.

The Packers went back to the defensive side of the ball with their first pick of Day 3 of the NFL draft, adding Texas A&M lineman Kingsley Keke on Saturday's fifth round.

The 6-foot-2, 288-pound Keke, a three-year starter on the Aggies' defensive line, was the No. 150 overall pick. He had seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 51 total tackles last season while starting all 13 games his senior year at defensive end.

Keke was the second consecutive Texas A&M player the Packers drafted. They took tight end Jace Sternberger with their third-round pick Friday.

Green Bay did not have a fourth-round pick after sending both their selections in that round to the Seattle Seahawks to move up in the first round on Thursday, when they took Maryland safety Darnell Savage.

The Packers picked Toledo CB Ka'dar Hollman with the 185th pick in the sixth round. Hollman visited the Packers for a pre-draft visit according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein.

Hollman is 5-foot-11, 196 pounds and ran a 4.39 forty yard dash. He had 112 tackles, 27 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Rockets.

Hollman received no offers out of high school to play football and chose to walk-on at Toledo. Then he earned a scholarship and a degree.

The Packers selected running back Dexter Williams from Notre Dame in the sixth round, pick no. 194.

Williams finally became Notre Dame's top rusher in his senior season, though he only played in nine games (eight starts) due to a suspension for undisclosed reasons that cost him the first month of the season.

He rushed for 995 yards and 12 scores on 158 carries (6.3 per) while also catching 16 passes out of the backfield for 133 yards (8.3 average) and a touchdown.

William's mother, Cheryl, received the diagnosis of her second terminal illness in the spring of 2018 according to the South Ben Tribune.

With the Packers final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft the team picked inside linebacker Ty Summers from TCU.

Packers’ 2019 Draft Picks

First Round

#12 overall - OLB Rashan Gary, Michigan

#21 overall* - S Darnell Savage, Maryland

*Traded no. 30 overall plus two round 4 picks (#114 and #118) to Seattle in exchange for no. 21.

Second Round

#12 (#44 overall) - Elgton Jenkins, OL Mississippi State

Third Round

#12 (#75 overall) - Jace Sternberger, TE Texas A&M

Fifth Round

#12 (#150 overall) - Kingsley Keke, DT Texas A&M

Sixth Round

#12 (#185 overall) - Ka'dar Hollman, CB Toledo

#22 (#194 overall) - Dexter Williams, RB Notre Dame

Seventh Round

#12 (#226 overall) - Ty Summers, ILB TCU