Packers establish minority coaching fellowship

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur has established a minority coaching fellowship, a yearlong, full-time position for young and aspiring minority coaches. LaFleur announced on Wednesday that former NFL wide receiver Ruvell Martin is the first hire for the fellowship.

Martin, who will work with the offense and assist with the wide receivers during his yearlong fellowship, played in the NFL for seven seasons for the Green Bay Packers (2006-08), St. Louis Rams (2009), Seattle Seahawks (2010) and Buffalo Bills (2011-12). He saw action in 82 regular-season games with nine starts and registered 76 receptions for 1,129 yards (14.9 avg.) and seven touchdowns. Martin also played in two postseason contests with one start for the Seahawks, recording two catches for 28 yards (14.0 avg.). He originally was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley State in 2004 by the San Diego Chargers. In 2005, Martin was allocated to NFL Europe and helped the Amsterdam Admirals win the World Bowl after leading the league in receiving yards (679) and receiving TDs (12).