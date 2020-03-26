Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Green Bay Packers extend Lambeau Field, Titletown closure to April 24th. The closure will stand until the Wisconsin Stay at Home order expires or until a superseding order is issued, to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The closure will continue to apply to all Lambeau Field Atrium businesses, including the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen & Tap, as well as all team-run public activities in Titletown, including the playground and 46 Below, as well as The Turn.

The organization plans to monitor the situation and reassess the conditions as needed.