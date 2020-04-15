Packers great Willie Davis passes away at 85

One of the pillars of Vince Lombardi's championship Packers teams has passed away. Willie Davis has died at 85.

Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981. He spent the first two years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, but it was when he was traded to the Green Bay Packers in 1960 that his career took off under Vince Lombardi.

Davis would be a five time All-Pro and Pro Bowl player for the Packers at defensive end. He helped Green Bay to five NFL Championships and the first two Super Bowl titles.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame issued the following statement on Davis:

“It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis. Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi. He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”