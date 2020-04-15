Packers may change usual approach by targeting offense early

The Green Bay Packers haven't used a first-round pick on an offensive player since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod in 2011. They might try to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers some more weapons with the 30th overall selection. This also could be the year that Green Bay tries to draft the 36-year-old Rodgers' eventual replacement. The Packers' biggest concern on defense is at inside linebacker as they look to build upon a 13-3 season that ended with an NFC championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.