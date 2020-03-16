Packers reach deal with free-agent LB Christian Kirksey

Former Cleveland linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a deal with the Green Bay Packers less than a week after the Browns released him. Kirksey's agent, Brian Mackler, confirmed that Kirksey would be signing with the Packers but didn't disclose the terms. NFL Network first reported the deal and said Kirksey would be getting a two-year, $16 million contract. The free agency period doesn't officially start until Wednesday. The 27-year-old Kirksey played six seasons with Cleveland, where he collected 148 tackles in 2016 and 138 more in 2017 before struggling with injuries the last two years. �

AP-WF-03-16-20 1529GMT

