The Green Bay Packers are staying on offense. They picked Boston College running back A.J. Dillon in the second round and Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguarda in the third round.

The Packers earlier moved up four spots in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Before this draft, the Packers hadn't used a first-round pick on offense since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod at No. 32 overall in 2011