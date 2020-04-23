Packers trade for quarterback Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th pick in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft.

The Packers moved up four spots a trade with the Miami Dolphins to make the pick. In addition to the 1st-round swap of picks, Green Bay also gave the Dolphins a 4th-round pick in this year’s draft.

It’s the first time the Packers have taken a quarterback in the first round since current starter Aaron Rodgers was drafted 24th in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Love finished last season with 3,402 passing yards and 20 touchdowns for Utah State. It was a drop in his stats from previous seasons, but he did manage to earn all-Mountain West Conference honorable mention honors.

Off the field, Love was cited for marijuana possession in December. However, that case was dismissed in January.

Jordan Love has been looked at as one of the best quarterback prospects in this draft and looks to have a lot of upside.

Now the rookie will learn from one of the best in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers, as he looks like the heir apparent to his throne.