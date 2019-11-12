Packers vs. 49ers Flexed to Sunday Night Football on November 24th

The top two teams in the NFC will battle on NBC November 24th as the Packers vs. 49ers game has been moved from an afternoon start to Sunday Night Football.

The game will be played at Levi Stadium, home of the 49ers and will feature a battle of the teams that currently hold the top two playoff spots in the NFC.

The 49ers suffered their first loss of the season on Monday Night to the Seattle Seahawks 27-24 in overtime.

While the Packers won a thrilling game at Lambeau Field over the Carolina Panthers 24-16 and are currently on their bye week.

Sunday Night Football can be seen on WEAU starting with Football Night in America 6:00pm, with kick-off at 7:20.

It will be the third time the Packers have played on Sunday Night Football.