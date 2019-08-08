Packers win preseason opener, 28-26 over Texans

Packers quarterbacks, DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle, battling for the backup job, threw for a combined 142 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Packers' 28-26 win over the Houston Texans.

The Packers started the scoring on a muffed punt by the Texans - Equanimeous St. Brown fell on the loose ball in the end zone to make it 7-0.

The 2nd score for the Pack came on a Kizer-Darrius Shepherd connection from 14 yards, giving the Packers a 14-7 lead.

Tim Boyle took over at quarterback and threw a 1-yard touchdown to J'Mon Moore early in the third, and then tossed one up to Allen Lazard for another score late in the third to give the Packers a 28-10 lead.

The Texans made a run in the 4th quarter, scoring 16 points, but the Packers prevailed with a 28-26 win..