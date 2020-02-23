Patrick Reed shows his moxie and wins Mexico Championship

Patrick Reed seems to play his best when it feels everyone is against him. A week that began with Brooks Koepka stating he thought Reed cheated in the Bahamas ended with Reed rallying to win the Mexico Championship. Reed was two shots behind with four holes to play when he ran off three straight birdies. That moved him past a faltering Bryson DeChambeau. Reed only needed bogey on the 18th for a one-shot victory. It was his second World Golf Championships title. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas all faltered on the back nine at Chapultepec Golf Club.

