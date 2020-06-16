Peplinski named Altoona girls basketball coach

Michelle Peplinksi, who was the head coach at Eau Claire North for nine years, is returning to the bench at Altoona.

Peplinski guided the Huskies to the state tournament in 2011 and finished with 133-84 record while at North from 2009 to 2018. During that time the Huskies earned three Big Rivers Conference Championships and compiled a BRC record of 74-34, while never finishing outside of the top four for BRC teams in each of their nine seasons.

In 2016, Peplinski was selected as a Division 1 Head Coach for the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s All-Star Game.

She will take over an Altoona squad that 6-17 last season.