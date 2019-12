Kathryn Plummer had 22 kills to lead Stanford past Wisconsin in straight sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 to win the Cardinal's second consecutive national title on Saturday.

Stanford (30-4) won its ninth title overall and the Cardinal won back-to-back titles for the second time in program history. Wisconsin (27-7) has never won a title, falling to 0-3 in NCAA finals.