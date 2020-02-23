Potter leads Wisconsin in 79-71 win over Rutgers

Micah Potter came off the bench to score 18 points with nine rebounds and helped Wisconsin beat Rutgers 79-71. Nate Reuvers and Brevin Pritzl added 17 apiece for Wisconsin, while Ron Harper Jr. led the Scarlet Knights with 21 points and nine rebounds. The Badgers were hot from distance, hitting 10 of their first 20 from behind the 3-point line as they built a comfortable lead. But Rutgers continued to pound the ball inside, where the Scarlet Knights had a 42-16 advantage in the paint and refused to go away.

