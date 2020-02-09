Pritzl scores 19, Wisconsin cruises past Ohio State 70-57

Brevin Pritzl scored 19 points. shooting 5 of 6 from 3-point territory, and Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten Conference) played stifling defense early to beat Ohio State 70-57. The Badgers pulled away after closing with a 16-0 run for a 38-20 halftime lead. The sloppy Buckeyes never got closer than 11 the rest of the way. Andre Wesson had 11 points to lead Ohio State (15-8, 5-7), which committed nine of its 14 turnovers in the first half and had trouble getting good shots in the paint.

AP-WF-02-09-20 2150GMT