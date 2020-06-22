Red Flint Firecracker going virtual

The annual Red Flint Firecracker bike race will take place virtually at the Lowes Creek County Park trails June 26th through July 5th. Organizers released the following statement on the event:

The annual Red Flint Firecracker will be happening Virtually this year from Friday, June 26th through Sunday, July 5th, 2020. The events will be staged out of the Lowes Creek County Park entrance on the Eau Claire County Exposition Center grounds.

The trails at Lowes Creek will be marked for trail run and mountain bike course loops. Participants will be using the trails throughout this virtual event. The event will also be using both the single-track trails and the ski trails on both sides of the park for all events. Parking fees will apply (either a daily or annual pass is required).

Additional events include a road bike ride with various distances between 12 miles and 100 miles. For dog walkers there will be a Furry Friend walk option and participants are reminded that all dogs must be on leashes.

Registration for the event can be done online and is based on a donation format. Participants can do as many of the events as they would like and there will be visa gift card awards and a

door prize drawing.

CORBA, the non-profit organization who builds and maintains the single-track trails at Lowes Creek uses this event as their primary fundraiser and encourages the community to sign up and support the trails.

Event information can be found at www. corbatrails.org/red-flint-firecracker-virtual/