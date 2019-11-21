Regis falls in state title to St. Mary's Springs

The Regis football team is bringing a silver ball back to the Chippewa Valley as they fell in the Div. 6 state title game 7-0 St. Mary's Springs.

An 19-play, 80-yard drive on the opening possession of the game turned out to be the deciding score in a defensive battle between Eau Claire Regis and St. Mary's Springs. After the Ledgers put it in the end zone, both defenses took over.

The Ramblers totaled just 134 yards on the afternoon, while St. Mary's Springs had 167. Both squads put up a grand total of 14 passing yards (SMS with 11, Regis with 3).

The Ledgers added to their state record of championships with their 9th gold ball.

The Ramblers end their year with a 13-1 record.