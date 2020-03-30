Reid promotes probe, re-vote over post-ballot changes to CBA

Free agent safety Eric Reid is calling for an investigation and a re-vote in the NFL's recently ratified collective bargaining agreement. Reid says the players' association inexplicably added language regarding disability payments after players narrowly approved the pact earlier this month. Reid's lawyers suggest the changes and lack of transparency means the pact should be invalidated. The NFL declined comment and the NFLPA did not respond to a request for comments on Reid's calls for invalidating the contract that runs through the 2030 season.�