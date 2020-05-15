Rodgers talks for the first time since NFL Draft

For the first time since the Packers selected Quarterback Jordan Love last month in the first round of the draft, we get to hear from Aaron Rodgers. The Packers QB talked about his reaction to the pick and what it might mean for his future in Green Bay.

"The general reaction at first was surprise, like many people. Obviously, I am not going to say I was thrilled by the pick, but I understand. The organization is not only thinking about the present but the future and I respect that. At the same time, I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40's, but I am not sure how that all works together at this point."

While Rodgers knows Love might replace him one day, that won't stop him from working with the young quarterback.

"He didn't get asked to be drafted by the Packers. He is not to blame at all. He is just coming in and excited about his opportunity. We had a nice conversation the day after the draft and I am excited to work with him."

As for Matt LaFleur, who has no doubt Rodgers is still his starter and can co-exist with Love.

"I don't think it is going to drive him anymore as if they would have drafted somebody else. I just think that is who he is and that is how he is wired. That is why he has achieved the things that he has done throughout his career."

And if Rodgers like many sports fans has been watching the documentary "The Last Dance" on Michael Jordan, though he is not sure who the Dennis Rodman of the Packers is...maybe David Bakhtiari.

