Ryan Newman has non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona crash

Ryan Newman was involved in a ghastly crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 that hospitalized him with non-life-threatening injuries. NASCAR delivered the news nearly two hours after Newman was extricated from his race car. He remains in serious condition. The wait for the update was excruciating for fellow NASCAR drivers and fans across auto racing. Safety crews rushed to Newman's No. 6 Ford and worked to get the 42-year-old driver out his seat. His car was on fire as it skidded to a stop.

AP-WF-02-18-20 0320GMT

