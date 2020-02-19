SPORTSCENE 13 SPOTLIGHT: Chippewa Falls Boys Basketball

The Chippewa Falls Cardinals are closing in on their first Big Rivers title in over 30 years and a big reason for that is the trust and teamwork the squad has developed .That was on display in their win over River Falls on Monday, especially on the late game winning three pointer.

Chippewa Falls takes on River Falls in boys basketball

"We just have playmaker making plays," says head coach Jason Proue.

"Joe Reuter had the ball in his hands and he saw Peyton Rogers-Schmidt in the corner and he made a basketball play. That is the thing with this team is they are willing to share the basketball. It's not just one guy, it is not just two guys, it is everybody. It's not my shot, it is our shot and that was an example on that last play."

It's that trust in their teammates that has helped the Cardinals go from a 9-13 overall record last season to a 14-4 mark so far this year.

"It starts in practice, says Joe Reuter.

"Pushing each other every day, always holding each other accountable on defense and making sure we are staying in the stance. It really starts in practice and carries over to the game"

"That is a big thing that we pride ourselves on, the trust we have in each other, says Peyton Rogers-Schmidt.

"Really proud that I can go trust anyone of my teammates to go shoot it or defend, do anything I need them to do, and they will do it"

"I think it's just the way everybody is buying into the team concept," says Jason Proue.

"Team defense, our defense is really coming around nice and offensively we are willing to share the basketball. It makes us guard when we have so many guys who can put the ball in the bucket and we don't care who shoots it as long as we get a bucket."

As for the regular season and beyond, Rogers-Schmidt thinks they can step up their game even more as the postseason nears.

"We are a pretty confident team right now and we are not satisfied. We can still play a lot better basketball to be honest and we are going to be ready for the next game."

The Cardinals next hit the court at home on Thursday against talented 17-3 Medford squad