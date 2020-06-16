Sam Stange gets invite to World Junior Summer Showcase

Eau Claire North alum Sam Stange will get a chance to show his skills for spot on the U.S. National Junior team, receiving an invite to the World Junior Summer Showcase.

The camp will take place July 24th to August 1st in Plymouth, Michigan and will help the U.S. National team evaluate talent for the World Junior Championships.

Stange, who will attend Wisconsin in the fall, is coming off a season in the USHL and finished in the top five in scoring while playing the majority of the year with the Sioux City Musketeers, and finishing with the Sioux Falls Stampede. He had 45 total points, with 26 goals in 48 total games.

He joins fellow Wisconsin players Cole Caulfield, Alex Turcotte and Owen Lindmark at the camp, along with Eau Claire native and Badgers Equipement Manager Nate LaPoint.

The World Junior Championships are scheduled to take place December 26th through January 5th, 2021 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.