Sarah Chaffee from Chippewa Falls brought home a horseshoe world championship on Saturday.

Chaffee’s ringer percentage (80.53%) breaks the junior world tournament record (79.08%) set back in 1992. The competition featured the top 8 juniors in the nation, and Sarah went 7-0 against her opponents. The tournament was in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The Eau Claire Horseshoe Club will be the location for the 2019 Wisconsin State Tournament coming up on Labor Day Weekend.