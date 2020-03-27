Serving the homeless in Eau Claire during this COVID-19 pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandeminc, starting Saturday, March 28, Catholic Charities Sojourner House is moving the shelter to the Hobbs Municipal Ice Center/O'Brien Rink located at 915 Menomonie Street, Eau Claire.

On the first nights, those experiencing homelessness will be asked to meet at the Sojourner House at 5:30 pm and transported to the Hobbs Municipal Ice Center. Then on March 30, guests will be asked to report directly to the Hobbs Municipal Ice Center.

Hours of Operation will be 7:00 pm – 8:00 am, seven days a week until it is safe to return to the original location.

The new location will be bigger and help those experiencing homelessness practice social distancing.