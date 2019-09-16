Spangenberg lifts Brewers, ensures Padres' losing record

Corey Spangenberg drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking, two-run triple in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 Monday night to keep up a playoff push with their 10th win in 11 games.

Milwaukee began the night one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL's second wild card and three games back of St. Louis, the NL Central leader.

San Diego got just two hits and dropped to 68-82, tying the franchise record with its ninth consecutive losing season. The Padres also finished under .500 from 1969-77, the first nine years of the expansion franchise.

Manny Machado of the Padres was booed loudly before every plate appearance and was cheered when he struck out in the sixth and ninth innings. While playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Brewers during last year's NL Championship Series, Machado stepped on first baseman Jesus Aguilar's foot, prompting the benches to empty.

Padres starter Garret Richards (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings in his first major league appearance since Tommy John surgery in July 2018. The 31-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked none, throwing 42 of 61 pitches for strikes.

Spangenberg had an RBI single in the second and followed Eric Hosmer's tying double in the fourth with a triple in the bottom half for a 3-1 lead.

Travis Shaw stopped an 0-for-20 slide with a pinch-hit home run leading off the fifth against Ronald Bolanos, and Orlando Arcia doubled in a run in the sixth.

Zach Davies (10-7) allowed two hits in five innings, Freddy Peralta struck out four over two innings, Alex Claudio pitched a perfect eighth and Jay Jackson struck out the side in the ninth.

Josh Naylor's second-inning single was San Diego's only other hit.

PADRES MOVES

San Diego recalled C Luis Torrens from Double-A Amarillo and transferred LHP Adrian Morejon (left shoulder impingement) to the 60-day injured list.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Hunter Renfroe took batting practice, ran the bases and chased fly balls. Out with a sprained his right ankle since Sept. 7, he is expected to return to the starting lineup during the four-game series.

Brewers: 2B Keston Hiura was available to pinch hit or be a defensive replacement, but not ready to return to the starting lineup. He was on the disabled list from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10 with a strained left hamstring. ... C Manny Pina (concussion) worked out before the game.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Chris Paddack is 2-0 with a 0.49 ERA and 23 strikeouts in his three previous starts going into Tuesday's outing.

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (left oblique strain) is scheduled to come off the injured list and open, then be followed by LHP Gio Gonzalez.