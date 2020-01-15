"Special Teams University" helping football players at every level

There are hundreds of players that are getting ready for the next NFL season and for specialist like long snappers, Eau Claire's "Special Teams University" is helping them get an edge on the competition.

Special Teams University helps long snappers at all football levels.

Special Teams U. was founded by former Stout and River Falls player Kyle Stelter.

In the short time he has been coaching long snappers, he has helped players land jobs in the NFL and CFL, plus helped younger players,such as Memorials Duncan McKinley, land spots on division one teams like the Wisconsin Badgers.

Stelter had the Miami Dolphins Jake Carlock in to help him make the transition from linebacker to long snapper...and it's thank kind of knowledge and instruction that Stelter enjoys passing on.

"My goal is to help as many athletes that I can and make sure they are reaching their goals. Anytime I have an athlete come in and they achieve their dream of playing high school,college or professional football, whatever it is, it makes me feel a sense of accomplishment . I feel good, they feel good and everybody wins out of this situation."

Jake Carlock says the instruction he has received has been instrumental in his transition from playing linebacker to long snapper.

"At first I was like I can long snap, I can throw the ball back there. I started doing it and I was pretty good and then they were like you got to get it right on the hip every time and i didn't know all this goes into it. I had to follow through and learn all this new stuff and i am learning new things everyday and having a coach like him he is really helpful and I am getting the hang of it."