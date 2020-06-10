SportScene 13 Spotlight: Bloomer Virtual Signing Day

Due to the Coronavirus and schools closing, high schools had to get creative with their signing days. Bloomer High School held a virtual signing day and this week in our SportScene 13 Spotlight, we turn our focus on those Blackhawks who will be continuing their sports at the next level.

Here is what the athletes had to say about their signings.

Bloomer signing day

"My name is Austin Thur, I plan to attend Concordia University in Wisconsin and play on their basketball team. I like their campus and they have a great coach who knows what he is doing and my style of play fits their program."

"My name is Leif Iverson and I plan to attend UW-River Falls and will be on the football team. The reason I chose River Falls is that I like the coaching staff and the team and just the whole atmosphere of football."

"My name is Maggie Sarauer and I will be attending the UW-La Crosse to be on their track and field team. I chose La Crosse because it is a great school and a great city. The track program is very successful and has been for many years. I think I will fit in well and I will be able to grow in my track career and just learn more and continue my education."

"My name is Emma Krejci. I plan on attending UW-Stout and playing on the the volleyball team. The reason I chose Stout is that they have my major and it is a good school."

"My Name is Zane Baier and I plan on attending Central Lakes College and the reason I chose CLC is so I can play football and weld at the same time, which is what I want to do for the future."

"I am Isaiah LaGesse and I am going to Central Lakes College in Brainerd, MN and I am playing football and baseball and I chose the college because I am going for police science and they have a really good program there."

"I am Vanessa Jenneman and I will be attending UW-Oshkosh and I will be running for the women's track and field team. I chose the university because I love the campus, it is very beautiful and I found the team and coaches to be the right fit for me."

Also being recognized is Josh Prill, who plans to walk on at Ripon College for soccer.

Congratulations to all the athletes and the best of luck to them in the future!