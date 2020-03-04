SportScene 13 Spotlight: Chippewa Falls Boys Hockey

21-years ago the Chippewa Falls hockey team earned their way to the state tournament with a 2-1 win over Hudson in the sectional finals.

Chippewa Falls headed to state for the first time since 1999

Fast forward to last Saturday's sectional finals and once again a 2-1 win over Hudson has the Cardinals back to state.

Issac Lindstrom (Chippewa Falls Forward):

"it is just a surreal feeling, it felt so good. My dad went to state and he has been talking about that since i was a little kid, so once that buzzer rang it was just amazing."

Bridger Fixmer (Chippewa Falls Goalie):

"Yesterday i woke up and thought to myself, wow i can't believe we are going to go to state. That's cool.It hasn't been done since 1999, it's been a really long time and it is just history."

Head coach Scott Parker was on the bench in 1999 and his players are excited to get their coach a chance for another state championship 21-years later..

Isaac Frenette (Chippewa Falls Forward)

"When i saw him after the game it was such a happy moment for me to see him so happy."

Scott Parker (Chippewa Falls Head Coach)

"i always try to make it about the team and i really wondered if it would happen. I have been coaching a long time and this is why you do it. To get young men experience and get them successful. "

, after conquering the toughest sectional in the state...The cardinals are a confident group heading to Madison..

Scott Parker:

"Just getting past north was a huge accomplishment and then to keep going to Wausau west's rink and then on Saturday, these guys are now looking at each other going we have a shot to do this!"

The Cardinals will take on Verona in the state semifinals on Friday.

