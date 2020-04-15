SportScene 13 Spotlight: Nate Stanley

Nate Stanley has been a standout where ever he has played quarterback. First as a member of the Menomonie Mustangs, and then as a three year starter at Iowa. In our SportScene 13 Spotlight, we hear from Stanley as he gets ready for the next step in his career, the NFL Draft.

Next week, Menomonie's Nate Stanley will find out where he will likely continue his football career in the NFL. Step one of that process was the NFL combine this past February, where Stanley got to display his skills for all 32 teams in the league.

"I felt like all my interviews went very well, so I am really happy with that and I am happy on how my on-field workouts went. I felt like I showed people that I could move with my 40-time and I felt that I threw well, so overall I am very happy about how it went."

After a standout college career at Iowa, Stanley has confidence his game will transfer well to the pro game.

"You are going to get a quarterback who is tough, who is going to stand in the pocket, is going to be durable and has the arm strength to drive the ball down the field. I have a lot of experience playing in a pro style offense and I feel that I can come in and make an impact right away with how I can throw the ball and throw the ball down the field really."

Stanley grew up modelling his game after Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre and in Brady's case, hopes he gets the chance to share the field with the now Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"It is going to be extremely special to get to play against some of my childhood favorite players or heroes. It is going to be special to see where I end up and get to meet people like Tom Brady"

Before college and soon the pro ranks, Stanley was a standout for the Menomonie Mustangs and it was legendary coach, Joe Labuda, that help mold him as a player.

Yeah, I don't think I would be where I am if it wasn't for Joe LaBuda., he helped me make my highlights tapes and things like that. Without Coach Labuda I wouldn't be in the situation that I am today.

And that work ethic and drive instilled by LaBuda into Stanley will continue as he enters the NFL.

"Something that I have always taken a personal pride in is that if I want to be the best I have to be willing to put in the time and outwork other people."

The NFL Draft starts next Thursday and runs through Saturday. According to NFL.com, Stanley is predicted to be a a 5th round pick.

